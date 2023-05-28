BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $9.75 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $9,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $161.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $163.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. Citigroup raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.