BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 401 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after acquiring an additional 319,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,440,525,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Price Performance

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $303.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.