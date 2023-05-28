BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 761 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 106.3% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,050 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,161,000 after acquiring an additional 918,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,801,000 after purchasing an additional 767,699 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $291.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.26 and a 200-day moving average of $169.36. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

