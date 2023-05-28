BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 853 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,977 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 11,693.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after buying an additional 1,684,137 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $454,267,000 after buying an additional 1,185,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EOG Resources by 23.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,009,901 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $478,102,000 after acquiring an additional 760,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $110.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.37. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

