BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 884 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.24% of ABM Industries worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 100,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79,323 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,018,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,062,000 after purchasing an additional 249,167 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 67.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 116,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 47,132 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ABM stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

