BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 906 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.20% of Merit Medical Systems worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMSI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

MMSI opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.18. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $85.39.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne Ward sold 11,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $772,835.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne Ward sold 11,585 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $772,835.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

