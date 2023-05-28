BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BT Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get BT Brands alerts:

BT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BTBD stock remained flat at $2.70 during trading hours on Friday. 1,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 million, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.64. BT Brands has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

Read More

