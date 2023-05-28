Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Buckle Trading Up 1.8 %
BKE stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.04. Buckle has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62.
Buckle Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Buckle
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 733.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1,362.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.
Buckle Company Profile
The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Buckle (BKE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.