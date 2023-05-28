Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Short Interest Up 28.6% in May

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Cadiz Stock Performance

Shares of CDZIP stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. 9,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.31.

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

