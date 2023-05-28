Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caleres in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Caleres Trading Down 1.1 %
CAL opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $664.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.76.
Caleres Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Caleres
Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caleres (CAL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.