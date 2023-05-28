Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caleres in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

CAL opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $664.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Caleres had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

