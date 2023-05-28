Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,600 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the April 30th total of 222,200 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. 99,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,694. The firm has a market cap of $419.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $24.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $450,987.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,457.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 493.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

