Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.97. 1,076,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

