Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in May

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,867,500 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the April 30th total of 1,425,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,225.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBWBF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS CBWBF traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 751. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

