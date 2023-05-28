CannabisCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.78 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $483,239.92 and approximately $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,207.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00328402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012890 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.34 or 0.00563579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00067034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.10 or 0.00419384 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001181 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

