Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
Shares of USAT opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.25.
About Cantaloupe
