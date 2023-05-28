Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Shares of USAT opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.25.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

