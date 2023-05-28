Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average of $99.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $128.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

