Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 30th

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, May 30th. The 33-70 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 30th.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $4.66 on Friday. Capricorn Energy has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $6.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98.

Capricorn Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $2.8298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 44.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRNCY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 285 ($3.54) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

