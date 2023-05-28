Cardano (ADA) Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.21 billion and $200.63 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,866.54 or 0.06702972 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00039087 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,826,527,121 coins and its circulating supply is 34,877,224,918 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.