Carisma Therapeutics’ (CARM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Carisma Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Carisma Therapeutics Trading Up 7.9 %
Carisma Therapeutics stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,275,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.
Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies. It offers chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages, a cell therapy platform focusing on the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded by Michael Klichinsky and Saar Gill in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
