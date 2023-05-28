Carisma Therapeutics’ (CARM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Carisma Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Carisma Therapeutics Trading Up 7.9 %

Carisma Therapeutics stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carisma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $1.40. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,275,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies. It offers chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages, a cell therapy platform focusing on the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded by Michael Klichinsky and Saar Gill in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.