Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $280.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CASY. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $230.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

