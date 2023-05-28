CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Down 28.6 %
OTCMKTS CDTI opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. CDTi Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.46.
About CDTi Advanced Materials
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CDTi Advanced Materials (CDTI)
