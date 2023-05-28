CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Down 28.6 %

OTCMKTS CDTI opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. CDTi Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.46.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials technology for the emission catalyst, industrial catalyst, and electrocatalyst markets. It caters to automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators and retrofitters. Its products include exhaust control systems, fuel borne catalysts, and catalyst products.

