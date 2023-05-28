Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 245,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.5 days.

CELTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 144 ($1.79) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 135 ($1.68) to GBX 140 ($1.74) in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

CELTF traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.21. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

