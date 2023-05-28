Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Central Japan Railway Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CJPRY stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 79,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,935. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

