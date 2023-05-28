China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Down 22.9% in May

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

China Natural Resources Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of China Natural Resources stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,564. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

