China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Up 90.5% in May

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,700 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the April 30th total of 282,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,077.4 days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

CRGGF remained flat at $3.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. China Resources Gas Group has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

