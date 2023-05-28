Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,856,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,248,000 after acquiring an additional 407,992 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,916,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $939,440,000 after buying an additional 1,214,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,398,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $781,854,000 after buying an additional 1,144,033 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.86. 19,825,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,890,740. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

