Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Cut by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,647,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $203.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

