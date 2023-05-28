Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.94 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.96 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$3.82 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.52.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.86. 19,825,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,890,740. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $203.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,664,544,000 after buying an additional 4,061,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,028,781,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.