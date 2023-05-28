Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Up 102.8% in May

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,400 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the April 30th total of 280,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLSD opened at $1.07 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 242.26% and a negative net margin of 3,514.53%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

