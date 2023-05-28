Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 802,509 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,754 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.5 %

CLF opened at $14.36 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.