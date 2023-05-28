CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 7,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $57.10. 1,771,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,581. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Insider Activity

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $396,880 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

