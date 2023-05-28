Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) PT Lowered to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Cocrystal Pharma Trading Up 1.3 %

Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $22.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cocrystal Pharma

Institutional Trading of Cocrystal Pharma

In related news, Director Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,015,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,001.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,319,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,080.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Cocrystal Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.