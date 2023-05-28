Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of JVA stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. Coffee has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

