Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.05. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $6.94.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 21.56%.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

About Comstock Holding Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Rating ) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.