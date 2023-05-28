Concentric Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.68.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AVB stock opened at $171.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.48 and its 200 day moving average is $170.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

