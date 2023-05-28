Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,455 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.3% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after buying an additional 366,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,689,000 after buying an additional 389,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,315,000 after buying an additional 174,102 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $1,857,625.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 12,135 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $1,857,625.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,356 shares of company stock worth $19,901,151. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $137.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

