Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 805 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Consolidated Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIRC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 556,256 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,525,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,899,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 513.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 440,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 368,506 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apartment Income REIT

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy bought 2,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

AIRC stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.90. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

