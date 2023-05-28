Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

STZ stock opened at $232.88 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

