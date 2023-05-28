Contrasting TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TerrAscend and Yield10 Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $247.83 million 1.58 -$329.91 million N/A N/A Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 37.59 -$13.57 million ($2.84) -0.99

Profitability

Yield10 Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TerrAscend.

This table compares TerrAscend and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -125.03% -6.66% -3.07% Yield10 Bioscience -3,882.82% -243.41% -143.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TerrAscend and Yield10 Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 3 2 0 2.40 Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

TerrAscend presently has a consensus price target of $3.19, indicating a potential upside of 105.91%. Given TerrAscend’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than Yield10 Bioscience.

Volatility & Risk

TerrAscend has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TerrAscend beats Yield10 Bioscience on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc. The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which engages in the development of oilseed Camelina sativa as a platform crop for large scale production of low carbon sustainable seed products. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams, and Oliver P. Peoples in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

