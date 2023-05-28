Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

COO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $398.80.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $369.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.00. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $395.20.

Insider Activity

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,125,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,577,508,000 after acquiring an additional 416,807 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,639,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,008,000 after acquiring an additional 386,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,541,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

