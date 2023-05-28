Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Corning by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Corning by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 193,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 224,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Corning by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 199,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

