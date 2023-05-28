Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $34.85.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 119.63%.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.