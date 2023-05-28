Covenant (COVN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $33.00 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Covenant token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a market capitalization of $33.00 million and approximately $192,274.12 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Covenant has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,607,283 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

