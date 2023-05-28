Creative Planning Has $18.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,249 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.50% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $18,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.17. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $48.34.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

