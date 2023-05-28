Creative Planning Has $21.33 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Creative Planning grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $21,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 45,275 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 263.2% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $755,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $92.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $96.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.51.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

