Creative Planning Purchases 113,258 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Creative Planning increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,258 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,379,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after acquiring an additional 261,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after buying an additional 499,625 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 98,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 74,392 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

