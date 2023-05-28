Creative Planning Purchases 9,064 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,781,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,205,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,691,000 after purchasing an additional 72,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,251,000 after purchasing an additional 59,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $152.30 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.05 and a 200 day moving average of $150.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

