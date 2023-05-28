Creative Planning Sells 4,763 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 142,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,472,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Chubb by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $190.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.46. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

