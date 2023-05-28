Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,836 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $14,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,216,000.

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

