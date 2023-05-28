Credit Suisse Group Cuts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $160.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $120.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 600.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

